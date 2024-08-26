Due to high demand an extra date has been added for the Ricky Tomlinson show in Doncaster
Due to overwhelming demand an extra date has been added for An Evening with Ricky Tomlinson on November 1, 2024.
Enjoy an evening with one of the countries most loved actors and performers as he is interviewed by writer and producer Asa Murphy.
From Ricky’s early life political career and showbiz stories then enjoy a meet and greet opportunity for photos.
Then enjoy music from one of the UK’s top entertainers Asa Murphy, known as The King of Swing.
Tickets: www.reytgoodevents.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.