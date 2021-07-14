Doncaster Queer Eye star Tan France to host skin colour documentary for BBC

The presenter experienced this phenomenon personally at nine years old when he attempted to lighten his own skin with bleaching cream he found in his relative’s cupboard.

In the one-hour film Beauty And The Bleach, Tan will face up to his own experiences in an attempt to seek answers to questions around the public perception of beauty – meeting celebrities, experts, and people affected by the issue.

He said: “I know that sadly my story isn’t unique, and so many people around the world have felt a burning desire to lighten their skin.

Doncaster TV star Tan France.

"But now is the time to question that. I want to find out why colourism is still so prevalent, and why people feel the need to change their skin colour when it’s already beautiful.

“This film has the chance to show people they’re not alone, and that they can – and should – love the skin they’re in”.

Nasfim Haque, Commissioning Editor, BBC says: “We are thrilled to bring Tan’s UK TV debut to the BBC, where he will be exploring a timely issue close to his heart and one in an industry he knows so well.”

Narinder Minhas, MD at producers Cardiff Productions, says: “I’m very excited to be working with Tan on this project. He is an incredible talent with an important story to tell. He’s passionate, and this documentary is the perfect fit for him – raising important questions about colourism and the impact it has on people’s lives across the globe.”

He has previously spoken about his difficulty growing up in Doncaster as a gay Muslim and says he was subjected to racism on a daily basis in his home town and would never return to live in the UK.

Born in the UK to Pakistani parents, he moved to America in 2015 after studying at Doncaster College.