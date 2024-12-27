Doncaster city centre cinema unveils luxury recliners for moviegoers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Savoy cinema in Sir Nigel Gresley Square has unveiled the seats three years after its opening.
A spokesperson said: “Exciting news! We heard your feedback and cranked up the comfort by adding even more luxury recliners to screens 4, 5, and 6.
"Plus, we’re also thrilled to introduce our brand-new double reclining sofas.
“And fear not, movie lovers - our other screens will receive the same treatment in the New Year!”
Earlier this year a spokesperson wrote: “Exciting things are happening. We’re having a bit of an upgrade.”
The cinema became Doncaster’s first city centre cinema in more than a decade when it opened in May 2021, becoming Savoy’s sixth sixth cinema in the UK.
Doncaster last had a town centre cinema in 2008, when the Odeon, also known to generations as The Gaumont, closed at the top of Hall Gate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.