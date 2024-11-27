Doncaster cinema to be given "exciting" upgrade - three years after its opening

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:11 BST

A Doncaster city centre cinema is being given a makeover – just three years after opening.

Work is under way at The Savoy in Sir Nigel Gresley, with bosses sharing photos of the renovations on social media.

A spokesperson wrote: “Exciting things are happening. We’re having a bit of an upgrade. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.”

The cinema became Doncaster’s first city centre cinema in more than a decade when it opened in May 2021.

The Savoy Cinema is being given an upgrade. (Photo: Facebook/Savoy Cinema).The Savoy Cinema is being given an upgrade. (Photo: Facebook/Savoy Cinema).
The Savoy Cinema is being given an upgrade. (Photo: Facebook/Savoy Cinema).

The original planned opening of the £8.5 million multiplex was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

The cinema complex, which also includes units rented out to restaurants, was developed by Doncaster Council, with Savoy brought in to run the facility.

It was the company’s sixth cinema in the UK.

Doncaster last had a town centre cinema in 2008, when the Odeon, also known to generations as The Gaumont, closed at the top of Hall Gate.

