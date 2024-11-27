Doncaster cinema to be given "exciting" upgrade - three years after its opening

A Doncaster city centre cinema is being given a makeover – just three years after opening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is under way at The Savoy in Sir Nigel Gresley, with bosses sharing photos of the renovations on social media.

A spokesperson wrote: “Exciting things are happening. We’re having a bit of an upgrade. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema became Doncaster’s first city centre cinema in more than a decade when it opened in May 2021.

The Savoy Cinema is being given an upgrade. (Photo: Facebook/Savoy Cinema).

The original planned opening of the £8.5 million multiplex was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

The cinema complex, which also includes units rented out to restaurants, was developed by Doncaster Council, with Savoy brought in to run the facility.

It was the company’s sixth cinema in the UK.

Doncaster last had a town centre cinema in 2008, when the Odeon, also known to generations as The Gaumont, closed at the top of Hall Gate.