Doncaster cinema club to mark VE Day 80 with screening of cult WW2 film

A Doncaster cult cinema club will be staging a screening of a powerful and classic British World War Two propaganda film to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

In The Mood For Film, which is based at Doncaster Little Theatre, will be screening Went The Day Well? at the venue from 7pm on June 19.

The 1942 film, adapted from a story by Graham Greene and directed by Alberto Cavalcanti, served as unofficial propaganda for the war during the Second World War.

The film shows a village in southern England taken over by German paratroopers, reflecting the greatest fear of the British public of the time, although the threat of German invasion had largely receded.

The film is notable for its unusually, for the time, frank depiction of ruthless violence.

A spokesperson said: “A rare cult classic on the big screen – this is your chance to experience something truly unique in Doncaster.

"A short intro with fascinating facts about the film, its legacy, and its brilliant director. plus a free, locally designed lobby card from the fantastic Chelsea Higgins Ink – the perfect keepsake!”

"Plus, for this screening only, complimentary Ringtons Tea, coffee and biscuits – because nothing says British Classic like a proper cuppa.

There will also be aRoyal British Legion ollection in honour of the anniversary and an exclusive reveal of the club’s Second Season line-up – only available on the night.

Tickets are just £7 – grab yours now and be part of something special https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/.../went-the-day-well/