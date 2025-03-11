Dark comedy classic Withnail and I coming to Doncaster cult cinema club

Cult comedy classic Withnail and I is coming to a new Doncaster cinema club.

In The Mood For Film, which is based at Doncaster Little Theatre, kicked off last month – and organisers have lined up a feast of fantastic flicks for the coming months.

On April 10, it will be the turn of 1987 Bruce Robinson written and directed Withnail and I, the black comedy about two unemployed actors played by Richard E Grant and Paul McGann looking to escape the drudgery of London with a recuperative break in the Lake District, which proves to be anything but.

Surrounded by booze, drugs and squalor, the pair have to avoid a randy bull, amorous advances from Withnail’s homosexual Uncle Monty, inhospitable locals – including a gun-wielding poacher – as well as horrendous weather and a freezing cold house.

May 15 will see the screening of 28 Days Later, the 2002 British post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

It stars Cillian Murphy as a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society.

Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson appear in supporting roles.

A spokesperson for In The Mood For Film said: “Our aims are to bring a diverse and high-quality roster of films to Doncaster, promote a love of cinema and to offer something different to the multiplexes.

"We also want to ensure that the people of Doncaster don't have to travel out of the city for their culture fix.

"If you're huge film lovers, like us, you'll know that to see any cult or fringe films at the cinema, you're having to currently travel to Sheffield, Leeds or even further.

“We believe with Doncaster now having city status, it deserves its own cinema night thats independent from the mainstream.

“The event won't be the normal cinema experience - each film we screen will be presented by us, giving you more of an insight into the film, the directors and the reason we've chosen to present this film.

“We hope to build a community of film lovers in Doncaster that can work together to see a wider range of great films.”

For further details and tickets click HERE