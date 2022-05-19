The eighth series of the Great British Sewing Bee began last month, which was filmed in Sunny Bank Mills in Leeds, instead of its usual home in London.

The series will be presented by Sara Pascoe (taking over from Joe Lycett last year), along with judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant who will be reprising their roles from the previous four seasons.

Of the twelve contestants taking part this year, one of them is from Doncaster – let’s take a closer look at who she is and how she’s getting on so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Sewing Bee is now in its eighth season and is presented by Sara Pascoe.

Who is Doncaster’s Gill on The Great British Sewing Bee?

Gill, 44, is a Public Health Intelligence Analyst, who has been helping to identify trends within the spread of COVID-19 and its effects over the past couple of years. She lives with her husband, Darren, and a greyhound.

Gill describes her sewing style as “Audrey Hepburn from a distance”. Up close, she believes her style is more irreverent than this, however.

She faces a challenge that is unique to this year’s set of contestants – Gill only has one hand to work with. Currently, it’s unknown how she lost her right hand, but she isn’t letting this impairment get in her way.

She has already made a good impression on the judges with her work. Patrick Grant said that one of the dresses she made was fit for the Duchess of Cambridge to wear and described it as “the epitome of elegance”.

The black and white dress she made received plenty of praise from the judges and audiences alike. Currently, she looks like a strong contender to win the series.

When can I watch The Great British Sewing Bee and what channel is it on?