Classic silent movies soundtracked by Radiohead and R.E.M coming to Doncaster

A brand-new cinema experience that features iconic silent films given new life as they are soundtracked by classic alt-rock albums is coming to Doncaster.

Silents Synced will see Radiohead X Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, featuring Radiohead’s classic Kid A and Amnesiac albums soundtracking the 1922 horror masterpiece as well as R.E.M X Buster Keaton’s Sherlock Jr. (R.E.M’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi soundtracking the 1924 comedy) both being screened at the Savoy in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The concept started in the US where it’ has been a big success - and the bands themselves have endorsed this brand new pairing of existing sound and vision to create something completely new.

Kicking off the programme is F.W. Murnau’s 1922 horror masterpiece Nosferatu, presented with the haunting textures of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac — the former marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Screenings begin nationwide from 2 October 2025.

Following in early 2026 is Buster Keaton’s visionary 1924 comedy Sherlock Jr., matched to the alt-rock dynamism of R.E.M.’s Monster and New Adventures in Hi-Fi, arriving in cinemas from 5 February.

An adaptation of Dracula, Nosferatu is a cornerstone of German expressionist cinema.

Max Schreck’s portrayal of Count Orlok — a ghastly, clawed figure with a leering, alien visage - remains one of the most unsettling depictions of vampirism ever captured on film.

In contrast, Sherlock Jr. is a surreal, stunt-laden comedy that follows a daydreaming projectionist who imagines himself as a detective solving crimes inside the very films he projects.

Keaton, a pioneer of physical comedy, famously broke his neck performing one of the film’s daring stunts - a testament to his creative audacity.

Each pairing in Silents Synced is thoughtfully curated, with albums selected not only for their musical resonance but for thematic parallels to the films themselves — resulting in unexpected yet harmonious cinematic experiences.

The films and music are synced with care, creating emotional and narrative synchronicity that brings new life to century-old classics.

Further elements have been added to visually enhance the films by independent visual artists André Ouellette of the US entertainment production house Rooster Teeth for Nosferatu, and Myles Mangino, Pixies lighting designer.

Created by independent cinema pioneer Josh Frank — writer, producer, and founder of the famous Austin, Texas boutique urban drive-in, the Blue Starlite — Silents Synced is designed for and by the indie cinema community.

Frank has previously collaborated with Black Francis, David Lynch, Harold Ramis, The Marx bros. Estate, and Tim Heidecker, and authored official biographies on the Pixies.

Conceived as a creative solution to the challenges facing cinemas around the world, Frank explains: ‘The question for independent cinemas all across the world has become: what can we do to not remain solely reliant on new tentpole Hollywood releases to get product and experiences people can—increasingly—often wait and get at home?

"This has led us to something brand new out of necessity, in the same way great outsider art has always been created. It’s a whole new cinema experience that we feel both film obsessives and music fans will find something really unique in.”

Silents Synced has been endorsed by the artists themselves. Bertis Downs, manager for R.E.M. commented: “The guys thought it sounded like a great idea. They were struck by the uncanny way their music aligned with Sherlock Jr. — it’s kind of perfect. What a brilliant and unexpected way to present great art.”

Tickets are available HERE