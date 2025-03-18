Cake and fine wines for Withnail and I fans at Doncaster cinema screening

Fans of cult comedy classic Withnail and I will be able to tuck into cake and fine wines just like their silver screen hero when the much-loved film comes to Doncaster next month.

New Doncaster cult cinema club In The Mood For Film, which is based at Doncaster Little Theatre, will screen the 1987 Bruce Robinson written and directed movie about two unemployed actors played by Richard E Grant and Paul McGann looking to escape the drudgery of London with a recuperative break in the Lake District, which proves to be anything but.

One scene in the movie sees the pair attempting to get cake and fine wines in a tea room – and Withnail fans will be able to do the same and “demand to have some booze” ahead of the screening.

The club has teamed up with the Bone Idle Lounge and Bowland Bakehouse to lay on the treats.

A spokesperson said: “Cake and fine wine is what Withnail demanded — and that’s exactly what we’re bringing you!

“As part of our screening of Withnail and I, we’re thrilled to announce our first local collaboration with not one, but two fantastic Doncaster businesses.

From 5pm, moviegoers will be able to head to the laid back Bone Idle Lounge in Silver Street for fresh chocolate cake (with a vegan option) from the Bowland Bakehouse, which is based in Doncaster Market.

A selection of red, white, or rosé Wines — plus soft drinks, tea, and coffee – will also be on offer.

From 6pm, the bar will opens at Doncaster Little Theatre, where cakes will also be available, while they last.

Prices will be announced closer to the event.

The film starts at 7pm and you can get tickets here: https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/withnail-and-i/

A spokesperson for In The Mood For Film said: “Our aims are to bring a diverse and high-quality roster of films to Doncaster, promote a love of cinema and to offer something different to the multiplexes.

"We also want to ensure that the people of Doncaster don't have to travel out of the city for their culture fix.

“We believe with Doncaster now having city status, it deserves its own cinema night thats independent from the mainstream.”