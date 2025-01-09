Arriving in Doncaster: Bust the blues with free cinema screenings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Escapes has been on a mission to provide everyone, especially those who rarely prioritise a trip to the cinema, the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience for free.

Since February 2024, 65,000 of the UK have claimed free cinema tickets to see incredible independent films.

Escapes is supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and in 2025 will reveal new films every month to give everyone the chance to head to the cinema for free for the ultimate cinema experience and dose of escapism.

Kicking off another epic year of free cinema, on what is dubbed the most depressing day of the year - Blue Monday - Escapes will welcome 1990s cult-classic Point Break starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, to the big screen in Doncaster.

From the action-packed thrills of the film’s famous heists to its unforgettable surfing scenes, people nationwide can snap up a free cinema ticket and cosy up to enjoy one of the most iconic action films of the 90s on Monday January 20.

With Reeves as Johnny Utah, an FBI agent who goes undercover with a group of surfers, led by Swayze’s charismatic Bodhi, who are suspects in a series of bank robberies, and directed by the Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, Point Break is a film best seen on the big screen and Escapes is bringing its new 4K DCP restoration back to cinemas nationwide.

Every screening of Point Break will also feature descriptive subtitles to ensure it’s accessible to a wider audience.

For your free tickets sign up here: escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets