Andre Rieu's biggest ever Christmas concert coming to Doncaster cinemas

Classical music superstar Andre Rieu is bringing his biggest Christmas concert ever to cinema screens in Doncaster.

With nearly 1,000 performers, the festive spectacular will be screened exclusively at over 500 cinemas across the UK on December 6 and 7 – including Vue and Savoy in Doncaster.

This December, the spirit of Christmas shines brighter than ever as André Rieu brings his brand-new spectacular Merry Christmas to the big screen.

For two unforgettable days only, cinemas across the UK will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland of music, joy, and holiday cheer.

Filmed in André’s hometown of Maastricht, the concerts are renowned for their lavish seasonal settings.

Glittering chandeliers, twinkling Christmas trees, falling snow, Venetian candelabras, and romantic lighting turn the city’s concert hall into a breathtaking “Winter Palace.”

Two ice rinks with live skaters, dazzling dancers, and magnificent décor complete the transformation, creating the largest Christmas ballroom in the world – a fairytale brought to life.

As André himself says: “My orchestra and I travel around the world for the whole year to bring music and joy to our audiences and fans but we are always home for Christmas.

"To give Christmas concerts in my hometown Maastricht has always been a dream of mine and I am excited that they have now become a beloved tradition.

"When I see the happy faces of my audience and their excitement when they dance in the aisles, I am the happiest man in the world."

This year’s event is André’s biggest Christmas celebration ever, with close to 1,000 performers: 400 brass players, 300 dancers, 100 orchestra members, 94 ice skaters, five sopranos, three tenors, two special guests – and, at the heart of it all, André Rieu himself.

Merry Christmas is brimming with carols, waltzes, and heart-warming moments that capture the wonder of the season. Audiences will be captivated as the glorious sound of a massed ensemble of brass and wind players fills the “Winter Palace” during Go Tell It on the Mountain.

The dazzling young star Emma Kok will bring sparkle with her breathtaking performance of Let It Go from Frozen. Soprano Anna Reker delivers a spine-tingling rendition of Carol of the Bells, while the programme also includes beloved Christmas favourites such as Tochter Zion, Adeste Fidelis (O Come All Ye Faithful), Nearer My God to Thee, O Holy Night (Minuit Chrétien), Jingle Bells, All I Want for Christmas, White Christmas, Silent Night, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

For many across the UK, André’s Christmas cinema concerts have become a cherished tradition. Each December, friends and families gather to share the joy of his music on the big screen, marking the start of the season in the most enchanting way.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, this feature-length cinema event will be shown in more than 500 cinemas across the UK, with select encore screenings to follow.

To make the experience even more special, broadcaster Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will guide audiences behind the scenes, taking them through the Christmas markets of Maastricht to soak up the atmosphere, and sharing an exclusive, heart-warming interview with André – available only to cinemagoers.

For over a decade, André Rieu has made Christmas at the cinema a beloved tradition, breaking box office records and delighting fans worldwide with his spectacular concerts. This year promises to be his most dazzling celebration yet – and the perfect way to begin your holiday season.

So gather your loved ones, wrap up warm, and let André Rieu’s Merry Christmas light up your December. Book tickets now at andreincinemas.com