Festive artisan and craft fayre returns for more dates at Lakeside Village

Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping will host two Artisan and Craft Fayres this December.

The festive themed Fayre returns to the centre on both Saturday 14th and 21st December, helping shoppers to find the perfect gift and enjoy a treat or two themselves.

Stalls will be packed with potential Christmas gifts, with products from local makers, bakers, and creators, offering toys, handcrafted jewellery, specialist foods and even something for the pets.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “We are delighted that our Artisan and Craft Fayre is back this December giving our customers the chance to find different gifts and treats that bring some festive cheer!

“There will be returning and new stalls for each of the dates, so something to suit all tastes and budgets.”

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm on December 14 and December 21.