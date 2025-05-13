Festival of Stories announces 2025 lineup

From Saturday 24– 31 May, leading children’s literacy charity Grimm & Co will once again host the much-loved Festival of Stories, bringing together world-class authors and performers in Rotherham.

In celebration of Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, Festival of Stories is back with a special edition of surprises, fun and family events at the magical Emporium of Stories and different venues around town.

The full programme is available on the website, www.grimmandco.co.uk/festival-of-stories.

From storytelling to story making and everything in-between, there are a host of free creative events and activities for all the family this May half-term.

Award-winning global photojournalist and artist, Elisa Iannacone, launches Reframe Rotherham, a new exhibition that shares the stories and dreams of Rotherham’s young people.

The CBeebies Bedtime Stories stars, Evie Pickerill and Rhys Stephenson are in Rotherham, reading and raving for a full day of story fun. Evie said: "We can't wait to bring CBeebies Bedtime Stories Read and Rave to the Festival of Stories at Grimm & Co! We hope to see you there for a bedtime story and a party!"

She says: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming to Rotherham during such a landmark moment in its cultural journey. Reframe Rotherham is about reframing perspectives, lifting up children's voices, and celebrating the richness of identity in all its forms. I can’t wait to share the exhibition with everyone who made it possible — especially the young people who are at the heart of it all.”

The Blanket Fort Theatre Company bring their immersive play “Last Unicorn Airways” to children of all abilities, taking the audience on a global adventure through engaging music, puppetry, comedy, and sensory storytelling. The show has been co-created with children from four SEND schools in Rotherham.

Draw-along with ‘What the Ladybird Heard’ illustrator, Lydia Monks.

At a very special Julia Donaldson-themed day, meet the Oscar-nominated creatives from Magic Light Pictures who turn her bestselling books into multi award winning animated features. Draw-along with ‘What the Ladybird Heard’ illustrator, Lydia Monks. Watch a special screening of the film ‘Tiddler’ and make ‘Gruffalo’ puppets.

Meet world-class authors and illustrators as the Children’s Books North Network takeover Grimm & Co for a full day. Join in workshops and panel events with creatives like; Dapo Adeola, author of ‘Speak Up’, Kate Pankhurst, author of the series ‘Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World’ and Mark Bradley, illustrator and creator of graphic novel ‘Bumble and Snug’, amongst many more guests.

Make your own story and create your own characters with Adam Blake’s Adventure Walks; write your own nature documentary and tell terrific tales about nature with the author of “100 Ways to Save the Planet: Everything You Need To Know To Become A Green Superhero”, Tom Jordan; then Brew Up a Story in the beautiful TEABREAK Tuk Tuk with artists from Trigger, whilst enjoying dance and authentically made Chai.

Deborah Bullivant, CEO of Grimm & Co, explains: “This year’s Festival of Stories is set to be our biggest and best yet, with some incredible guests and events that will inspire the story makers in every one of us. Where will your story take you? Come and join us this May half-term and find out.”

Sarah Christie, Programme Manager from Children’s Capital of Culture, adds: “Festival of Stories will be a highlight of Rotherham’s year-long programme celebrating the borough becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. To have such a world-class event on our doorstep is a privilege and made even more special because children and young people have helped co-create this year’s festival.”

Events are free and need to be booked in advance through Eventbrite. The festival has been made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Children’s Capital of Culture and SYCMA.