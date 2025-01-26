February thrills await at The Empress Building: A month of music, magic, and movement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

February is set to be a month of excitement, entertainment, and enchantment at The Empress Building in Mexborough. With a line-up of incredible events, there’s something for everyone—from music lovers and rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts to families seeking a magical experience.

Unmissable February Events

The excitement begins on Saturday February 1 with the Duran Duran Ballroom Concert, where the iconic sounds of the 80s will come alive in the elegant Empress Ballroom. Mid-month, Jax Danielz delivers a high-energy rock and roll spectacle on Saturday February 15, perfect for a memorable Valentine’s weekend.

Families will enjoy a day of magic at the Princess and Superheroes Children's Party on Sunday February 23 where little ones can meet their favourite characters, join games, and immerse themselves in interactive storytelling. The month concludes with the Rebel SBK Convention on Friday, 28th February 2025, an unmissable event for dance enthusiasts passionate about Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba.

Empress Ballroom

A Venue for Every Occasion

While the February calendar promises unforgettable moments, the Empress Ballroom is also a sought-after venue for private events. Known for its timeless beauty, outstanding acoustics, and adaptable space, the ballroom has become a go-to destination for weddings, corporate functions, and private celebrations.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of The Empress Building, shared:"The Empress Ballroom is not only the heart of our exciting event calendar but also a treasured space for special occasions. We’re thrilled to see bookings for weddings and private functions coming in years in advance, which is a testament to the unique atmosphere and charm our venue offers. Whether you’re planning an intimate celebration or a grand event, The Empress Ballroom makes it truly unforgettable.”

Plan Your Perfect Event

Wedding Ballroom Dance

From elegant weddings to milestone celebrations, The Empress Building provides bespoke packages tailored to your needs. With its stunning architecture, professional service, and warm hospitality, it’s no wonder the venue is one of South Yorkshire’s most popular choices for private hire.

Tickets for February events and enquiries about private hire are available via the Empress Building website. Visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk to secure your spot or learn more about hosting your next event at this historic venue.

Make memories that last a lifetime at The Empress Building—where every event becomes extraordinary.