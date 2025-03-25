Family Fun at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this Easter

This Easter, Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) offers a vibrant blend of art, nature, and family-friendly activities. Two exceptional exhibitions by Laura Ellen Bacon and Felicity Aylieff launch on 5 April, just ahead of the holidays, complementing the Park's stunning outdoor trails and creative experiences.

With something for the whole family to enjoy, it will be hard to fit all the activities into just one visit!

Hop Along Trail

Join the Hop Along Trail, a fun-filled adventure where you can count and discover large and curious rabbit and hare sculptures across the Park. Spanning 1.75km, this trail takes you through the Formal Garden, Bothy Garden, Lower Park, and Little Wild Wood. Mobility scooters are available for hire to ensure accessibility for all.

Outdoor Adventures

Explore YSP’s 500-acre estate, spotting spring flowers and baby animals. Engage with over 100 outdoor sculptures, and enjoy activities like the Sculpture Spy and Tree Discovery Kit. The Tree Discovery Kit can be collected from the Visitor Centre Information Desk, subject to availability.

There are around 100 outdoor sculptures to be discovered at YSP. Pick up a map or download it at home, you can enjoy adventures that takes in the Formal Gardens, woodland, parkland and lakes. The stroll through the Country Park covers approximately 3.5km / 2 miles (allow approx. 90 minutes).

Little Wild Wood

Discover YSP’s Little Wild Wood – a natural creative play space, designed to inspire imaginations – somewhere for kids to connect to nature and sculpture at their level. Our family-friendly Little Wild Wood has been created using natural materials foraged or repurposed from other parts of YSP’s landscape, including windfall trees, stumps, and willow to create this magical woodland play area.

Imagination Station

Visit the Imagination Station in the Underground Gallery to enjoy drawing, making and chatting together, using playful Activity Baskets inspired by the themes and artworks in Bharti Kher: Alchemies exhibition currently showing the Underground Gallery.

Create your own sculptures, dress up in costumes to become magical creatures, and learn more about how Bharti created the exhibition. Or take time out to rest and relax on the comfy chairs, and read one of the specially selected books focusing on the themes of the exhibition.

The Imagination Station can be found at the far end of the Underground Gallery.

Easter Dining Options

Enjoy a special £5 kids’ meal deal at the Kitchen Café or a carvery lunch on Easter Sunday.

YSP is committed to accessibility, offering Changing Places toilets, mobility scooters, and assistance dog access. The Park provides a quiet room and sensory materials for visitors who need them. Dogs on leads are also welcome at YSP and we have dog friendly areas in our Kitchen Café and the café at the Learning Centre.

There is free entry for children (aged 18 and under) and parking is also included as part of the Park admission, which starts at just £9.50 for an adult ticket, with concessions available. www.ysp.org.uk