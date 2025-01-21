Fall in love with Fusion Camps this February half-term!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This February half-term, give your child the gift of non-stop fun and adventure at Active Fusion’s Fusion Camps. Our camps are the perfect place for children to fall head over heels for sports, games, creative arts, and all things active – it’s the ultimate date with fun this Valentine’s season!

Why You’ll Love Fusion Camps (And Your Children Will Too!)If your child’s idea of a perfect day is playing, exploring, and making new friends, then they’re going to fall madly in love with Fusion Camps! Every day is filled with exciting activities designed to keep kids active, engaged, and having fun – all while introducing them to new sports, games, and creative arts. Plus, you’ll get a full schedule ahead of time so you know exactly what to expect!

Love the idea of fun? Here’s where you can join in:

Carcroft Primary School, Owston Road, Carcroft, DN6 8DR (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February, 9am – 3pm, Ages 5-11)

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, Old Road, Conisbrough, DN12 3LT (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February, 9am – 3pm, Ages 5-11)

Waverley Academy, Douglas Road, Balby, DN4 0UB (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February, 9am – 3pm, Ages 5-11)

Doncaster College, Chappell Drive, DN1 2RF (Wednesday 19th – Friday 21st February, 10am – 2pm, Ages 7-11 with Special Educational Needs & Disabilities)

Fusion Camp.

Ticket Information: You’ll Be ‘Love-Struck’ by the Value!

Standard Ticket: Just £10 per child, per day.

Discounted Ticket: £5 per child, per day for kids eligible for Free School Meals (with Unique Reference Number from Doncaster Council.)

Fusion Inclusion Camp at Doncaster College: FREE, thanks to generous funding from The National Lottery Million Hours Community Fund.

What to Pack:

Packed lunch (no nuts, please!)

Refillable water bottle to keep hydrated through all the fun.

Comfy clothes for all the sporting action.

Snacks for extra energy throughout the day.

Fusion Camp.

Important Notes (Because We’re Head Over Heels About Safety):

Mobile phones are welcome but must be switched off and tucked away during camp hours so your child can stay focused on all the fun!

If your child has any allergies or special needs, let us know by filling out the participant form when booking.

Make this February half-term a match made in heaven by booking your child’s place here: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/camps/