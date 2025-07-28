Exciting summer events lined up for Lakeside Village this weekend

Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet is gearing up for a busy weekend of events for all the family to enjoy.

Lakeside Village will host the popular Artisan & Craft Fayre and a Snail and the Whale story time and workshop session on Saturday, August 2, followed by two free open-air cinema screenings on Sunday, August 3 with one film shown in the morning and another later that afternoon.

The Artisan & Craft Fayre, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month throughout the year, with two dates during December, sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores. Visitors can expect a variety of stalls offering independent creations and treats from 9.30am until 5pm.

The Snail and the Whale storytelling is one of a series of workshops themed around popular sea-themed children’s books that are taking place at Lakeside Village every Saturday until August 16. Younger visitors are invited to listen to the Snail and the Whale story at 10am and again at 1.30pm.

Under the Sea themed fun at Lakeside Village this summer

On the Sunday, family-favourite Finding Nemo will be the first film to air at 11am, followed by Finding Dory later that day at 1.30pm. Some seating will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re all set for a jam-packed weekend of summer fun here at Lakeside Village. We hope as many people as possible will join us for these fabulous community, family-friendly events.”

The cinema and fayre are part of the summer holiday activities at Lakeside Village. Other activities include free crazy golf, outdoor summer dance jam sessions, and weekly book themed workshops including story time sessions both accompanied by themed crafts, puzzles and quizzes. A Pirates Ahoy show and workshop will take place on August 23 and, on Saturday, August 30, a bottle top art workshop.