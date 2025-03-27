Escapes announces first multi-date offering, previewing Mr.Burton starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville ahead of official release

Mr.Burton

Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, kicks off its first-ever special multi-day screening with the highly anticipated biographical drama Mr. Burton, starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville. This special event brings free cinema to audiences across the UK, continuing Escapes' mission to make independent film accessible to all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These preview screenings will take place on Monday 31st March and Tuesday 1st April, before the film’s official release on 4th April, and will showcase the transformative journey of one of the world’s greatest actors, Richard Burton.

Mr. Burton tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. The film explores his early life in 1942, where a chance encounter with a strict teacher, Philip Burton (played by BAFTA Award-winner Toby Jones), sets Richard (played by Harry Lawtey) on the path to greatness. With the guidance of the enigmatic mentor, and the support of Ma Smith (Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville), Richard’s natural talent begins to flourish - but the shadows of his past threaten to derail his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of previous Escapes screenings, including comedy-drama The Penguin Lessons, family-friendly animation The Sloth Lane and a 4K restoration of 90’s cult classic Point Break, Mr. Burton marks the first multi-day screening event of the Escapes initiative, offering people across the UK the chance to explore the beauty of independent cinema in their hometown, all without spending a penny.

Escapes is shining a spotlight on the charm and uniqueness of independent cinema, showcasing hidden gems through its partnerships with both leading cinema chains and independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham's Savoy Cinema, the only pre-Second World War cinema still standing in the city, to Whitley Bay's Jam Jar, Glasgow's Omniplex, and many more, Escapes will be screening Mr Burton at over 100 cinemas nationwide on both Monday 31st March and Tuesday 1st April. Whether you're looking to share a memorable experience with loved ones or simply enjoy a feel-good film, this screening promises to be a fantastic evening of entertainment, celebrating the magic of independent films and cinemas across the UK.

Tickets for Mr Burton are FREE and available for sign up now via: https://escapes.cinematik.app/