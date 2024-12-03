Enjoy festive foods and gorgeous gifts at Lakeside Village’s Artisan and Craft Fayre

The first Saturday in December will see visitors to Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping enjoying extra festive treats.

The festive-themed Artisan and Craft Fayre returns to the centre at the weekend, (Saturday, December 7), helping shoppers to find the perfect gift and enjoy a treat or two themselves as they make progress on their gift list.

Stalls will be packed with potential Christmas gifts, with products from local makers, bakers, and creators, offering toys, handcrafted jewellery, specialist foods and even something for the pets (if they made it on the good list this year!).

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “Shopping should be fun, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that visitors to Lakeside Village have a great experience. Our Artisan and Craft Fayre will be here on three key dates in December, giving customers even more opportunity to seek out gifts that are different.

“The centre looks fantastic with our Christmas decorations, and we’ll be inviting a range of musical special guests throughout December to bring that extra festive cheer.

“The stalls will offer some great gifts and super stocking fillers, and festive foods will make the experience even more enjoyable!

“There will be returning and new stalls for each of the dates, so if you see something you like, grab it while you can!”

Stalls for December 7 include All Your Dreams from Glitter Themes, offering bath bombs and glitter candles, Bespoke Creat3d selling a range of 3d printed items including gaming accessories, mugs, coasters and bottle openers, Dog Puzzle Shop with a range of wooden dog puzzles and Toni’s Knots – handmade macrame including jewellery, place mats, wall hangings, hair grips and plant hangers.

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm on December 7, December 14 and December 21.