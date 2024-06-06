Enjoy beekeeping, ranger walks & crafts in South Yorkshire during biggest ever Great Big Green Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them”

People across South Yorkshire will be taking part in the UK’s Great Big Green Week to show how they want to protect nature and see climate action – and how they want their MPs to catch up.

From June 8-16, people will be coming together to make swaps to lead greener lives and inspire others to do the same.

Last year, more than a quarter of a million people took part in the annual event, with communities taking action this year from as far north as Ullapool and as south as Jersey.

Stainborough Castle at Wentworth Castle

In South Yorkshire events include:

Garden BlitzBroomhill Library, Wednesday 12 June, 11am-2pm

Join the volunteers recreating the Percy Cane Heritage Gardens at Broomhill Library. Have a look at their progress, help them fill the skip, plant some pots and swap your green ideas over a cuppa.

Great Big Green Week at Brodsworth HallBrodsworth Hall, Tuesday 11 June, 10am-5pm

In the grounds of Brodsworth Hall you can your own bird feeder in their willow weaving workshops, learn about bees and see them at work with bee keeper talks, and explore the beautiful gardens with their volunteer-led tours. Have a go at seed sowing and paint your own pot within the beautiful setting of the formal gardens.

St Mark’s Church eco picnicBroomfield Road, Sunday 9 June, 12-2pm

Bring your own picnic and meet the church family on the Green. See how they are tending it as an urban haven for wildlife as well as for people. There will be activities for children, including Churches Count on Nature wildlife survey.

Great Big Green Week at Wentworth Castle GardensWentworth Castle Gardens, events throughout week

Learn about all things green at Wentworth Castle Gardens. Their Outdoors team will be sharing their sustainable gardening top tips and will have activities on selected days including:

The Big Help Out – Thursday 6 June 3pm-6pm and Saturday 8 June 11am-3pm. Bring the whole family along to help with some tasks around the gardens and parkland.

Ranger walk – Monday 10 June, 11am – Join their ranger on a walk out into the parkland to learn about sustainable woodland management.

Community craftivism – Drop in on Saturday 8 June between 11am-3pm or Friday 14 June 10.30am-1pm and join their Create and Craft volunteers to discover some creative ways to use recycled materials.

Compost talks – 10-14 June, 12pm – Composting recycles garden and kitchen waste, provides homes for wildlife and creates fantastic soil nourishment for use all round the garden. Their Gardens team will explain how you can compost at home and provide top tips about what to add to the mix.

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition, says: “Great Big Green Week is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them, and to swap ideas on what we can all do to lead greener lives.

“It is also a reminder to politicians campaigning in the lead up to the General Election that there is a consensus for our MPs to step up and do more for climate and generations to come.”

Great Big Green Week is part of a month of activities organised by The Climate Coalition in the lead up to the General Election, where people from all walks of life will be showing political candidates how they are playing their part in tackling climate change and want their politicians to step up too.