Empress Building Unveils Spectacular Line-up of July 2024 Events
Event Highlights:
The Soul Sensations Ballroom Concert – July 5, 2024 Experience an evening of soulful melodies and energetic performances. The Soul Sensations are known for their powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment.
Adele Echoes of Elegance Ballroom Concert – July 6, 2024 Relive the magic of Adele’s greatest hits with this stunning tribute concert. The evening will feature breathtaking renditions of chart-topping songs, delivering an elegant and emotionally charged performance.
- Guns N Yorkshire Roses – July 20, 2024
Rock enthusiasts will not want to miss this electrifying tribute to Guns N' Roses. The concert promises high-energy performances of classic rock anthems, recreating the legendary band's most iconic moments.
- Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – July 26, 2024
Enjoy the timeless hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with this incredible tribute show. The Jersey Boys bring to life the spirit and sound of this iconic group, offering a nostalgic and exhilarating experience.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, shared her excitement about the upcoming events: "We are thrilled to present such a diverse and high-quality line-up for July 2024. Our goal is to offer something for everyone, from soulful ballads to rock anthems, ensuring that each event provides a unique and memorable experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming the community and visitors from afar to enjoy the magic of live entertainment at the Empress Building."
Tickets for these events are now available through the Empress Building’s ticket office. Given the popularity of our shows and the limited capacity, early booking is highly recommended to secure your spot. Each event promises to deliver an evening of top-notch entertainment in the elegant setting of the Empress Ballroom.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Empress Building What's On.
