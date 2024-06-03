Empress Building unveils exciting lineup for June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

June is filled with electrifying entertainment for everyone at the Empress Building.

Following the recent sell-out Taylor Swift tribute, which saw a surge in families attending, the venue has become a hotspot for parents and teens alike. Parents are reliving their youth at popular daytime clubbing events while teens enjoy their first concert experiences, creating unforgettable family memories.

The Empress Building is thrilled to announce a dynamic lineup of events for June 2024, promising an unforgettable month of entertainment for all. Following the recent sell-out success of the Taylor Swift tribute, the venue has seen a surge in families enjoying nights out, with parents reliving their youth alongside their teens at popular daytime clubbing events.

June 2024 Highlights:

There is a wealth of events in June at the Empress Building

An Evening with John Sheridan & David Hirst (June 14): Football legends share insider stories. Tickets: £24.99 - £44.99.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her excitement: "We are delighted to offer such a diverse lineup this June. Our goal is to create memorable experiences for everyone, from lifelong fans of retro music to families looking for a fun day out."

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Technology and owner of the Empress Building, added: "The overwhelming response to our Taylor Swift tribute shows the community's enthusiasm for quality entertainment. We are committed to bringing more top-tier events to Mexborough and making the Empress Building a premier destination for all."