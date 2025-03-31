Easter fun at Stockeld Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stockeld Park, Yorkshire’s favourite family adventure destination is getting ready for its most exciting Easter experience yet. Running from April 5 to 21, Stockeld Park’s Easter celebrations promise fun for all the family, with immersive activities and theatrical performances throughout the park.

New for 2025, Stockeld Park is adding an interactive element to the Enchanted Forest, where visitors can enjoy live performances from friendly forest characters.

Visitors will step into a magical woodland world and explore the Enchanted Forest, where forest friends will be waiting to greet them and help them on their way through the trail. As part of the adventure, children can take part in spotting the giant character eggs, with every child who completes the quest being rewarded a chocolate egg.

The Magical Maze will also feature a special Easter trail, meaning there’s endless exploring to be done. Once the quests have been completed, families can head to the Stockeld theatre for a special meet and greet with the Easter Bunny.

Visit Stockeld Park this Easter

Young artists can also get creative in an Easter Egg drawing competition, with the chance to win prizes. For those looking for even more excitement, Stockeld Park’s popular Go Karts and inflatable playground are returning for the spring and summer seasons, and the beloved Playhive will be open as normal throughout the Easter period.

Peter Grant, owner of Stockeld Park, shared his excitement for this year’s Easter celebrations: “This Easter at Stockeld, we’re really ramping up the theatrics with a theatre in the forest and animal characters, creating an even more immersive and interactive experience for our guests.”

To ensure that the unpredictable British weather doesn’t spoil the fun, Stockeld Park is bringing back its ‘Easter Inflatables Guarantee’. If rain forces the closure of outdoor inflatables for two continuous hours, visitors will be able to return on another day to enjoy the outdoor attractions.

Easter tickets are now on sale, and Stockeld Park will also be running a social media competition for the chance to win free tickets.

Don’t miss out on the fun, head to Stockeld Park’s website to check out their 2025 events and secure your Easter tickets: www.stockeldpark.co.uk.