Donny Music Fest promises a proper Yorkshire knees up for all the family

Donny music fest is Yorkshire's fastest growing music festival, this year taking place at the home of Doncaster Rovers, the eco power stadium on Saturday, June 7.

Donny Fest is the new Yorkshire Music festival which promises a top class day celebrating live music. The festival promises to bring huge artists to Yorkshire performing over three stages. The main stage, an acoustic tent and a busker stage which promises something for everyone.

Donny Fest is proudly bringing some massive names in the world of music including James Bay, Tom Meighan (ex Kasabian frontman), legendary Heather Small, The Twang , The Farm, Simon and Oscar (Ocean Colour Scene) James Walsh (Starsailor) and many more with plenty for everyone ro enjoy, there really something about live music bringing people together, it really is set to be a fantastic day come rain or shine.

Not only are the organisers behind Donny Fest passionate about bringing high quality performances for the people of Doncaster but to attract tourism and travellers to benefit the businesses and people of Doncaster and Yorkshire.

Martin Semple, Head of Production at Donny Fest stated: “Donny Fest 2025 is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet. We’ve worked hard to bring a world-class line-up to Doncaster, and we’re thrilled to welcome platinum-selling artist James Bay as our Main Stage headliner. His incredible catalogue, including hits like ‘Hold Back The River’ and ‘Let It Go’, will make for an unforgettable performance.”

“We’re excited to bring an eclectic mix of talent to Donny Fest this year. Fans can look forward to legendary acts like Heather Small, The Twang, The Farm, and Tom Meighan, as well as fantastic local bands such as The Denaby’s and The Rosadocs. It’s a line-up that truly celebrates both established stars and emerging talent.

“Our Apply to Play scheme has given a platform to some incredible unsigned musicians, many from Yorkshire, and we can’t wait to see them take the Owston Group Acoustic Stage alongside James Walsh of Starsailor and Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene.

“This year, we’re introducing the Mark Loraine Busker Stage, named in memory of our dear friend and photographer Mark Loraine. It’s our way of honouring his legacy while continuing to support grassroots music. We’ve got some fantastic up-and-coming artists performing, and it’s going to be a really special addition to the festival.”

Andy O’Grady, Founder of Donny Fest, said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring Donny Fest to the Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers. With the Main Stage on the pitch and a fantastic fan-park style area featuring the Acoustic Stage, great food vendors, and fairground rides, we’re creating a full festival experience right in the heart of Doncaster.

“Our vision for Donny Fest goes beyond just the music – it’s about giving the people of Doncaster something they can truly be proud of. This festival is a celebration of our community and culture, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Tickets are available now through the Donny Fest website, www.donnyfest.co.uk, and our official ticketing partner, See Tickets. If you previously purchased a ticket for Askern Music Festival 2024, it’s still valid for Donny Fest 2025.

“The support Donny Fest have received has been incredible, and they can’t wait to welcome everyone to Donny Fest on 7th June. It’s going to be a special day for Doncaster, and all the team hope to see you there! Keep up with all the latest announcements by following Donny Fest on social media @DonnyMusicFest.”