Doncaster welcomes a bold story of workers’ courage We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!

On October 21, We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! comes to Cast Doncaster, presenting a stirring retelling of the historic Grunwick Strike. This landmark labour dispute showcased the bravery of immigrant women workers who united to demand fair treatment, dignity, and respect in their workplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster’s rich industrial heritage and strong community spirit make it an ideal location to experience this powerful production. The play’s compelling mix of drama, live music, and community engagement resonates with the city’s history of workers’ activism and collective solidarity.

With its blend of drama, humour and live music, including the involvement of local choirs and South Asian dance groups, the show is an engaging celebration of resistance and solidarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capturing the dramatic scenes shown on television news at the time, such as snatch squads, police lines and waves of trade unionists and pickets, the play resonates strongly with recent global scenes of unrest and protest. The production is presented in association with Arts Council England, Thompsons Solicitors, GMB the union, ASLEF, national trade unions, trades councils and all of Townsend Theatre Productions’ supporters.

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!

Audiences can expect to be moved by this evocative performance, which highlights the ongoing relevance of workers’ rights and social justice today.

We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! will be performing at Cast Doncaster, Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU on October 21. Tickets available from: Cast Doncaster.