Doncaster Sultania Mosque hosts open day to build bridges and break barriers

By Habeeb Minhas
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 22:15 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Sultania Mosque, in collaboration with the Hub-ul-Islam Institute, will be opening its doors to the public on Saturday, 26th July 2025, for a community-wide Mosque Open Day titled “Discover Islam.”

The event, which will run from11am to 5pm,aims to bring together people from all walks of life to learn, engage, and foster mutual understanding in the heart of Doncaster.

As part of a nationwide effort to counter division and misunderstanding, this event extends a special welcome to those who may hold misconceptions or negative perceptions of Islam. With a focus on inclusion, education, and dialogue, Discover Islam invites the wider public—regardless of background or beliefs—to experience the mosque first-hand, meet local Muslims, and gain an authentic insight into Islamic teachings and culture.

"We are especially reaching out to individuals who may feel uncertain or disconnected from the Muslim community—including supporters of parties like Reform UK, with whom we recognise there may be concerns or gaps in understanding,” says Imam Habeeb Minhas, event organiser and community leader. “This event is not about debate or defence, but about connection, conversation, and community.”

The open day will include:

  • Free food and refreshments
  • Guided tours of the mosque
  • Interactive seminars including “Intro to Islam” and “Unconscious Bias”
  • Live prayer demonstrations
  • Exhibitions and cinema room
  • Dress up and photo booth
  • Watch live Muslim prayer & call to prayer
  • Live Islamic songs
  • Bouncy castle for children
  • Seminars & talks on:
  • An introduction to Islam
  • Did you know?
  • Divinity of Christ Islamic perspective
  • Unconscious Bias (A dialogue on hot topics)
  • An Open Q&A session
  • Cultural exhibitions, calligraphy, and traditional dress experience
  • Open Q&A sessions with religious leaders panel

An event to help build bridges. Bring your family & friends.

Attendees are encouraged to drop in at any time, with no booking, although an optional RSVP is available online.

RSVP: hubulislam.com/discoverislam

All are welcome to simply walk in and experience the hospitality and openness of the Muslim community.

This initiative forms part of a larger vision by Hub-ul-Islam Institute to promote harmony, tackle Islamophobia, and strengthen inter-community relationships across Doncaster and beyond.

Event Details:

Location:

Sultania Mosque, 26a Thoresby Avenue, Doncaster, DN4 5BQ

Date & time:

Saturday, 26th July 2025 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

For more info contact:

Imam Habeeb Minhas

[email protected]

hubulislam.com/discoverislam

Discover Islam Poster

1. Contributed

Discover Islam Poster Photo: Submitted

Sultania Mosque

2. Contributed

Sultania Mosque Photo: Submitted

Imam Habeeb Minhas

3. Contributed

Imam Habeeb Minhas Photo: Submitted

Imam Habeeb Minhas

4. Contributed

Imam Habeeb Minhas Photo: Submitted

