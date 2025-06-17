Doncaster Sultania Mosque hosts open day to build bridges and break barriers

The event, which will run from11am to 5pm,aims to bring together people from all walks of life to learn, engage, and foster mutual understanding in the heart of Doncaster.

As part of a nationwide effort to counter division and misunderstanding, this event extends a special welcome to those who may hold misconceptions or negative perceptions of Islam. With a focus on inclusion, education, and dialogue, Discover Islam invites the wider public—regardless of background or beliefs—to experience the mosque first-hand, meet local Muslims, and gain an authentic insight into Islamic teachings and culture.

"We are especially reaching out to individuals who may feel uncertain or disconnected from the Muslim community—including supporters of parties like Reform UK, with whom we recognise there may be concerns or gaps in understanding,” says Imam Habeeb Minhas, event organiser and community leader. “This event is not about debate or defence, but about connection, conversation, and community.”

The open day will include:

Free food and refreshments

Guided tours of the mosque

Interactive seminars including “Intro to Islam” and “Unconscious Bias”

Live prayer demonstrations

Exhibitions and cinema room

Dress up and photo booth

Watch live Muslim prayer & call to prayer

Live Islamic songs

Bouncy castle for children

Seminars & talks on:

An introduction to Islam

Did you know?

Divinity of Christ Islamic perspective

Unconscious Bias (A dialogue on hot topics)

An Open Q&A session

Cultural exhibitions, calligraphy, and traditional dress experience

Open Q&A sessions with religious leaders panel

An event to help build bridges. Bring your family & friends.

Attendees are encouraged to drop in at any time, with no booking, although an optional RSVP is available online.

RSVP: hubulislam.com/discoverislam

All are welcome to simply walk in and experience the hospitality and openness of the Muslim community.

This initiative forms part of a larger vision by Hub-ul-Islam Institute to promote harmony, tackle Islamophobia, and strengthen inter-community relationships across Doncaster and beyond.

Event Details:

Location:

Sultania Mosque, 26a Thoresby Avenue, Doncaster, DN4 5BQ

Date & time:

Saturday, 26th July 2025 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

For more info contact:

Imam Habeeb Minhas

hubulislam.com/discoverislam