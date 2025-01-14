Doncaster sees launch of all-new VIP driving experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandtoft Airfield near Doncaster has launched a first of its kind driving package for local thrill seekers.

The all-new VIP Driving Experience, available through TrackDays.co.uk, promises everything in one price, all on the same package, all on the same day – the ultimate package for petrolheads.

Cars available to drive for three miles include exotic supercars, vintage British and American classics, or even trucks.

But what makes this new experience extra special is that it also includes a full safety briefing from an expert driving instructor, a high speed passenger ride in an awesome Ariel Atom, professional photos of the driving experience, and the option to enjoy the experience either on a weekday or at the weekend.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "We're really pushing the boundaries with our all-new VIP Driving Experience.”

"What better way to celebrate a new year than by enjoying a first of its kind driving package that includes all you could possibly want for a truly memorable experience."

Supercars included in the amazing fleet are the Ferrari 360, Aston Martin Volante, Lamborghini Gallardo and Porsche 911, while classic cars include the Jaguar E-Type, Peugeot 205 GTi, Volkswagen Golf GTi and Mini Classic.

Those wanting to supercharge the fast-paced VIP action can also opt for the Double VIP Driving Experience or Triple VIP Driving Experience which lets participants drive two or three chosen cars.

Dan added: "These are the most exclusive driving packages that we have offered to date.”

"Whether it's as a treat for yourself, or as a gift for someone special, our all-new VIP Driving Experience is an ideal opportunity to be immersed in some incredible track action while being treated as a star."

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, including the all-new VIP Driving Experience, visit https://www.trackdays.co.uk/experience/vip-driving-experience/15573/