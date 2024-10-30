Doncaster Ramblers – White Edge, Curbar, River Derwent and Froggatt Saturday 26th October 2024

Starting at The Haywood National Trust car park, a group of 10 walkers (one from Manchester and a second from Leeds), set off on this 10-mile walk, on a perfect autumn day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Edge, one of the gritstone escarpments in the Peak District gave open views of moorland with mist in the valley below. Passing an old stone signpost and its more recent companion stone the walkers reached the Wellington monument (a 19th-century landmark commemorating the Duke of Wellington).

Descending to Curbar for lunch. The walkers then followed the right bank of the River Derwent upstream passing Calver Weir which was built in the 19th century to power nearby mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stiff climb and scramble up to Froggatt Edge where several climbers were observed. The walk continued along the top providing spectacular views over the Derwent Valley and the surrounding hills in the warm autumnal sunshine.

The magnificence of the Derbyshire landscape

Thanks to Brian for helping to lead this walk.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

A pub with no beer this early

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.