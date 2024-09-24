Doncaster Ramblers – Whitby Coach Trip Long and Medium Walk Saturday 21st Sept 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forty five of us boarded the coach in Doncaster for the ride to the Yorkshire east coast on a cloudy/misty Saturday morning. Updates from Neil kept putting the time the mist would lift back by an hour every time he looked. As we got towards the coast the mist became a thick fog/sea fret and we were beginning to wonder whether we would see any of the spectacular coastal views I had promised.

The long (10.5 miles) and medium walk (6.5 miles) planned for the day was to follow the Cleveland Way costal footpath to Whitby. The long walk stared at Ravenscar where 20 of us were dropped off, the coach which then proceeded in the fog to Robin Hoods Bay where 12 alighted for the medium walk lead by Neil. The coach then dropped off at High Hawsker where the short walk (3.5miles) lead by Charlie started, see his separate walk report and photos.

At Ravenscar the fog was pretty thick with poor visibility but fortunately it quickly improved though a thin mist persisted all day. Our first stop at the abandoned Alum works gave us our first sea and cliff view of the day where we were also entertained by the site and sound of numerous seals, during the walk seals were often visible, there heads bobbing about in the waves. It was then uphill and down dale on the costal path to Boggle Hole and then Robin Hoods Bay where we stopped for lunch on the beach and the slipway, some took advantage of the public house being open! By this time the medium walkers were well on there way to Whitby battling the on coming runners who we were to encounter latter on our walk.

After lunch it was the steep climb up the road from the bay past the pub which Gareth told us had served him the best pint of Old Peculiar ever to pass his lips! At the top of the hill the Cleveland Way again follows the cliff top footpath and it was not long before we started to meet the runners, 200 plus, who were running 60 miles from Gisborough to Filey! It has to be said some of the participants looked like they were not going to make it! A short stop for a coffee break and a breather, the medium walkers had stopped for a lunch break half way to Whitby, it was then uphill and downhill to the old lighthouse and fog horn after which we got our first sight of the ruined Whitby Abbey in the distance. Eventually we reached the Abbey and it was down the Abbey steps, no time to look for Dracula’s grave, as fish and chips and liquid refreshment beckoned.

From the mist of time and the fog of walking came the hardy bunch of Donny Ramblers

The long walkers arrived at Whitby at about 4.30 pm and the medium walkers about an hour before. Rehydrated and fed the coach left Whitby at 6pm and it was back to Doncaster with Charlie testing our mental agility with his quiz.

Thanks to Charlie and Neil for leading walks on the day and the quiz. Thanks also to Gareth and Tony for back marking on the day. Finally, thanks to all who came on the coach trip, your support is appreciated. Stephen J Tomlinson

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

