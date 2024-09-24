Doncaster Ramblers – Walk to Walkeringham Thursday 19th Sept 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

23 ramblers plus two doggies assembled at the Red Hart pub in Misterton for the walk to the nearby village Walkeringham. This was to be led by the writer and although an easy walk it would be a little further than usual for a Thursday at 7.5 miles.

We welcomed Sue a friend of Brendan for the first time and Brendan was celebrating his birthday the number of which was not disclosed!

Savannah was also present just for the second time.

After a description of the walk the writer went through some "housekeeping "including a request for more walk leaders to volunteer for the Thursday walks. The online walk leaders course was recommended by the writer who had completed the same much to his shock particularly because of the need to show commonsense.

setting off

We set off under overcast and cool conditions and soon left the village on our way to join the Chesterfield canal. Once on the towpath we headed south towards Walkeringham

and eventually came off at Smith's Bridge. We walked up to and through the village before stopping for coffee/lunch in the garden of the Fox and Hounds by kind permission of the owner Dennis.

Moving across the main road we took Station Road to the railway line.At this point about ten of the ramblers disappeared for a few minutes unbeknown to the writer to go and see the village donkey. Duggie Rob and the writer had first encountered the donkey previously when unseen by them the donkey brayed behind the hedge and frightened the living daylights out of them.It would have looked a sight on video as they leapt in the air!

The group reassembled and headed down to the River Trent then walking the footpath along the same to the edge of West Stockwith. We crossed to the Basin where bridge 75 marked the end of the Chesterfield canal For us however it was the start of the same as we took the 2 mile towpath back to Misterton and the Red Hart. A good number of the ramblers took advantage of the drinks available there which acted as a thank you for the landlady Jackie who had allowed us to park at the pub in the first place.

Many thanks to Rob and Kerry for back marking and special thanks to Teresa for volunteering to take photos and producing such excellent ones for us.

The slightly further distance for a Thursday did not appear to be a problem for most of the group and all came back safe.

Nigel

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council "Get Doncaster Moving" campaign

