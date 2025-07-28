Doncaster Ramblers walk from Conisbrough

Twenty walkers turned up on a dull Thursday (24 July) where we were joined by one lady new to our group, Mags, who was introduced and made to feel welcome. A brief summary of walk was given and off we went with information given on the magnificent castle and its keep.

We then proceeded through old Conisbrough to pick up a bridleway on to the Craggs and had a few uphill's but the pace was steady and we had stops to ensure the comfort of our members chattering could be heard from our group.

We proceeded to hill top and another bridleway. The ground was still cracked despite recent rain.

We eventually came back through the village on arriving outside Cromwell pub the group were told of the haunting in the pub.

Still all here?

We proceeded to church which is the oldest in south Yorkshire the earliest dates from 7th century we then proceeded down boggie passage alley, it is said if you walk there at midnight and turn round three times the devil will appear. When Church Street was widened bodies were found under a wall from cholera epidemic in 1850. We continued past the castle and back to our transport.

Apology for the distance being more than advertised.

Everyone appeared to enjoy the walk, one lady achieved her personal best distance.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

The loyal Thursday crew

