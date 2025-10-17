Doncaster Ramblers – Wadworth Wander Thursday, 16th October 2025

On a rather cloudy morning sixteen of us, including newcomer Catherine and 4-legged Jess, crossed the field and stopped outside Wadworth Hall. This is a Grade 1 listed Manor House built in 1749 for the Wordsworth family by the renowned northern architect James Paine. After this brief stop we turned the corner and entered The Shrubbery. The wood was formerly part of the grounds of Wadworth Hall and still contains three wells, a fishpond and a Ha Ha. The wood was donated to the Woodland Trust in 1995 and has been designated as a Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving The Shrubbery at its western end we stopped briefly to admire one of the best views of Doncaster before taking the track known as Short Gate, turning right after a few hundred yards to cross a huge field and entering Wadworth Wood. We followed the right of way through the wood and reached the M18 and entered Edlington Wood. Wadworth Wood and Edlington Wood are vastly different, the former a commercial wood with little or no undergrowth or birdlife, the latter a rich haven of both, with a phenomenal archaeolgical record. We then followed a track in a northerly direction, stopping to study LIDAR maps showing the field systems in existence about two thousand years ago. There are the earthwork remains of Romano-British settlements consisting of enclosures with many finds, including Roman coins, most of which date to the 3rd to 4th centuries. Between January and August, 1935, Romano-British brooches, pottery and Roman coins were found by the woodman, Mr. Cameron, and his family. The site was later investigated by archaeologists, and again in 1945. All this archaeological evidence exists because the area has never been ploughed. Two large areas were cleared in the 1970's in anticipation of limestone quarrying, but the quarrying never actually happened. x8g3qyt x8g3qyt

Much earlier than the 3rd and 4th century site is the Mesolithic site in the area of The Crags. During the final stages of the last Ice Age, which peaked at 21k years ago, and ended 11.5k years ago, Edlington was a place of settlement for the Palaeolithic/Mesolithic groups of early nomadic humans. The groups had followed the improving climate northwards as the ice sheets covering Europe retreated. In 2003 the South Yorkshire Archaeological Survey found evidence that these early groups of humans had been using caves and natural outcrops in Edlington wood as shelters and bases for hunting. Additionally quantities of flint tools from the period were unearthed near to a rock shelter in the wood. During the period in which the tools can be dated the landscape of the area was a vast treeless tundra, with forestation occurring only as late into the period as 7500 BC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stopping for our refreshments on a convenient fallen tree we continued through the wood until we reached a junction, where the well-known story of the white greyhound was told. Viscount Molesworth, MP for the West Riding was saved from death by his faithful dog when a gardener, told to check the outside toilet, was killed by the villain hiding inside. On the death of the dog a monument was erected. Of the dead gardener, we have no information. We passed under the M18 once more and followed a path to the south of Wadworth Wood, and thence back to Wadworth Church, reaching just before12.30. Thanks to Nick for backmarking and to Michelle for looking aftrer Jess throughout the walk. David Gadd

At the village boundary

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.