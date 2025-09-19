Doncaster Ramblers – - Tickhill North and South Thursday 18 Sept 2025

On a breezy Thursday morning 16 of us met at the Buttercross at 10.00 before transferring to the quieter playground down Tithes Lane for the briefing. We set off across the field and through the housing estate to cross the A1M and follow Common Lane northwards to Hopyard Lane. This track is so named because once upon a time there was a hop yard there. It is not known that hops were grown in this area, so this is a puzzle.

Passing the rigid straight lines of the 180 trees which have been planted to be made into cricket bats we turned east, crossing Middle Drain before reaching the River Torne. The Torne is very overgrown, so much that in places the river cannot be seen. We worked our way around to Sheepwash Lane, crossing it and reaching a spot by the footbridge to have our refreshments. Onwards to Common Lane again and thence over Sunderland Street and to the noisy track alongside the motorway. At the end of this track we reached a stile with an iron bar for its toprail which was not easy to climb. Soon we turned east, crossing a second stile with an iron bar for a toprail, before a pleasant field path took us to another stile. We crossed a field to the kissing gate, installed by Doncaster Ramblers members, and Castle Fields. Crossing these two huge fields brought us to Mill Dam and we were soon back to the Buttercross, finishing at 12.30. Thanks to Dave C for back-marking. David Gadd

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Doncaster Ramblers crossing the A1M

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.