Doncaster Ramblers Tickhill Inner Circle walk Thursday April 24

On a cool cloudy morning twenty-four of us met at The Buttercross in Tickhill. We strolled around to the castle gateway for the briefing - much quieter than at the Buttercross. After a brief walk description and the appointment of a back-marker a request was made for volunteers to join the committee. Then some information on the castle was given.

After the Battle of Hastings, in 1066, it started as a motte and bailey earthwork named Blyth Castle, built by Roger de Busli, a major landholder in the Domesday Book holding 174 estates in Nottinghamshire and land granted to him by William the Norman (Conqueror).

This site was chosen, on the Notthinghamshire/Yorkshire border, as Roger held authority in both counties.

After a siege in 1102 Robert Bloet added a curtain wall, the first part of the castle to be built of stone. From 1151 to 1153 the castle was held by Ranulf de Gernon before his death from poisoning. In 1180 construction began on an 11-sided or circular keep on top of the motte by Henry 11. It was completed in 1192.

Jumping forward a few hundred years to the early 1600s, and the castle was in poor repair; the lease was obtained in 1612 by Sir Ralph Hansby, who had the castle repaired and fortified.

During the English Civil War the castle remained loyal to the crown, with Major Monckton set in charge of the castle after Sir Ralph's death in 1643.

In 1644, John Lilburne and 200 dragoons from the Earl of Manchester's army marched to Tickhill, and accepted the castle's surrender.

The castle was razed in 1648 to prevent its use as a stronghold in the future. After the Civil War, the Hansby family built a large house, which retains the fortified Norman gatehouse.

The site of the bailey is now part of the gardens. The castle is now a private residence and is maintained by the Duchy of Lancaster, and opened to the public one day a year.

The walk set out around Tickhill Mill Dam and onto Water Lane, which we followed to the seat provided by the Tickhill and District Footpath Group.

We crossed the new footbridge and turned right before the kissing gate (installed by Doncaster Ramblers) and crossed a field to a wooden stile, around the edge of the next field to a metal stile, which we crossed and headed towards a path alongside the noisy A1M.

At the end of this path we passed under the A1M and into Paper Mill Lane for a short distance before taking a footpath to the right towards the River Torne. After crossing the footbridge over the Torne we stopped for our refreshment break.

After this break we continued alongside the Torne until we reached Sheepwash Lane, where we turned left. After about half a mile we turned left into Brackencroft Lane, undoubtedly an ancient trackway, with a raised bank on one side.

At the end we turned right, briefly, before crossing the A1M and then taking a steep descent to walk behind and then through a new hosing estate and ultimately onto the Tithes Lane recreation park and back the Buttercross just before 12.15pm.

Thanks to Malc and Milo for back-marking and to everyone for their company on a pleasant Thursday morning walk of just under five miles. David Gadd

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.