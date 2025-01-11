Doncaster Ramblers – Sykehouse and Pollington Thursday 9th January 2025
We turned left upon leaving the pub and then quickly turned right along Chapel Lane. Where Chapel Lane bears left, we carried straight on.
The ground was very hard due to the previous nights sharp frost.
Soon we were able to access a broad grassy track through a small gate.
Flooding was witnessed at first hand along here as a field was submerged.
We used this track for quite some distance, passing the small hamlet of Eskholme, noting the huge expanse of water on our left. We emerged alongside the New Junction Canal.
We made our way to a footbridge where we crossed the canal to the other bank and took our morning break.
Afterwards we used the canal towpath for quite a distance, crossing Sykehouse Road where a lifting bridge is located.
There were large chunks of ice in the canal. We carried on using the towpath to Kirk Lane where we turned right and used Kirk Lane to make our way towards Sykehouse.
The lane ends at a crossroads and by turning left here along Broad Lane we were able to get back to Sykehouse.
Most of the group made use of the cafe within the Old George for refreshments before heading home. Thanks to Nick for back marking.
David Horne 09/01.
