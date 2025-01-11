Doncaster Ramblers – Sykehouse and Pollington Thursday 9th January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bitter cold snap was in progress as 13 ramblers assembled at the Old George public house, Sykehouse. It was to be a very sunny morning. Road closures were in evidence due to flooding, caused by snow and heavy rain the preceding weekend. The original plan to reach Pollington was not possible due to the flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We turned left upon leaving the pub and then quickly turned right along Chapel Lane. Where Chapel Lane bears left, we carried straight on.

The ground was very hard due to the previous nights sharp frost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon we were able to access a broad grassy track through a small gate.

Character building

Flooding was witnessed at first hand along here as a field was submerged.

We used this track for quite some distance, passing the small hamlet of Eskholme, noting the huge expanse of water on our left. We emerged alongside the New Junction Canal.

We made our way to a footbridge where we crossed the canal to the other bank and took our morning break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards we used the canal towpath for quite a distance, crossing Sykehouse Road where a lifting bridge is located.

All wrapped up warm and raring to go

There were large chunks of ice in the canal. We carried on using the towpath to Kirk Lane where we turned right and used Kirk Lane to make our way towards Sykehouse.

The lane ends at a crossroads and by turning left here along Broad Lane we were able to get back to Sykehouse.

Most of the group made use of the cafe within the Old George for refreshments before heading home. Thanks to Nick for back marking.

David Horne 09/01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity.

Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.