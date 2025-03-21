Doncaster Ramblers Stanage Edge and Bamford Edge Tuesday 18 March 2025

With a backdrop of blue skies and sunshine, 23 Ramblers met near Bamford at 9:30.

These included Sam, on holiday from Guildford, and Anita who usually walks with Rotherham group. The glorious weather was to last all day as the group walked part of Stanage edge in the morning and Bamford edge in the afternoon.

From Stanage there were wonderful views towards the Great Ridge and Kinder Scout. The afternoon climb up Bamford edge rewarded the group with even more spectacular views of Ladybower and Derwent Reservoir. Thanks to George for back-marking. PRDoncaster Ramblers Press Release –

The mass trespass of Kinder Scout was a trespass protest at Kinder Scout in the Peak District, Derbyshire, England, on 24 April 1932. The protest sought to highlight that walkers were denied access to areas of open countryside which had been fenced off by wealthy landowners who forbade public access. It was organised by communist leader and Jewish anti-fascist Benny Rothman, the secretary of the British Workers' Sports Federation and a member of the Young Communist League.

Although the mass trespass was a controversial strategy at the time, the imprisonment of some of the trespassers led to public outrage, which increased public support for open access land. Some of the trespassers went on to become successful activists and politicians, and some later died fighting against fascism during the Spanish Civil War.