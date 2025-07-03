Doncaster Ramblers– Rivers, Edges and Wildflower Meadows Tuesday 1st July 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 09:16 BST
Sixteen walkers started this 11-mile circular walk from the Longshaw Estate on a warm, humid day. Moving north, following Burbage Brook upstream, before going along the top of Stanage Edge. The dry conditions and perfect visibility allowed for sweeping views over the Hope Valley.

The path then descended towards North Lees Hall. Charlotte Bronte visited the Hall several times while staying with her friend at the Vicarage in nearby Hathersage. It became the principal inspiration for Thornfield Hall in the novel ‘Jane Eyre’, described as: “three storeys high; a gentleman’s manor house; battlements round the top gave it a picturesque look”. They still do!

Passing through wildflower meadows the walkers arrived at the churchyard of St Michael and All Angels in Hathersage where lunch was taken next to the grave of Little John.

Post-lunch, the walkers followed the River Derwent downstream to Padley Gorge before following Burbage Brook through woodland back to Longshaw.

Leader of the pack

Many thanks to John for back marking and to Neil taking over Franks role of opening and closing gates which provided the group with much amusement.

AMG

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Ramblers on The Edge

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity. Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

