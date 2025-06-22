Doncaster Ramblers – Rivers, Edges and Wildflower Meadows Saturday 21st June 2025

Fourteen walkers started this 11-mile circular walk from the Longshaw Estate on the warmest day of the year. Moving north, following Burbage Brook upstream, before going along the top of Stanage Edge. The dry conditions and perfect visibility allowed for sweeping views over the Hope Valley.

The path then descended towards North Lees Hall. Charlotte Bronte visited the Hall several times while staying with her friend at the Vicarage in nearby Hathersage. It became the principal inspiration for Thornfield Hall in the novel ‘Jane Eyre’, described as: “three storeys high; a gentleman’s manor house; battlements round the top gave it a picturesque look”. They still do!

Passing through wildflower meadows the walkers arrived at the churchyard of St Michael and All Angels in Hathersage where lunch was taken next to the grave of Little John. The church was full of beautiful flowers for a wedding which was about to commence.

Post-lunch, the walkers followed the River Derwent downstream to Padley Gorge before following Burbage Brook back to Longshaw. This section took the walkers through woodland which helped to protect them from a short spell of rain.

Little John rest's here

Many thanks to Brian for back marking.

AMG

A rocky path ahead

