Doncaster Ramblers – Reservoirs and Moors Tuesday 20 May 2025

Another terrific day weatherwise. Bright and a bit on the chilly side to start but then it really warmed up through the morning and afternoon. Clear blue skies all day and so we enjoyed some wonderful views as we crossed the tops of the moors.

We started just outside Ewden village. After the briefing from Phil who had arranged the walk we set off and circumnavigated More Hall Reservoir and then went along one side of the adjacent Broomhead Reservoir.

Both of them were worrying low after all the dry weather. We stopped for coffee at one of the 'beaches' overlooking what was left of the water in Broomhead. So far it had been flat and easy ( apart from the exposed tree roots ) but it wasn't to last.

We were soon climbing up and over the moors in the general direction of High Bradfield. Dropping down on the edge of the village we first found the lovely church yard of St Nicholas' church and then the garden of the Old Horns Inn for a very welcome lunch break.

Looking pleased to be on tthis trek

But they say 'there is no rest for the wicked' and the steep uphill section out of High Bradfield and back onto the moors was certainly wicked.

when we got to the top the views made it worthwhile. Back over our shoulders to the west we could see Agden, Dale Pike and then Strines reservoirs in the distance.

To the east it was the edge of Sheffield and Damflask Reservoir to the south. Superb. Coming off the moor we went past Snell House Farm and then down through the woods back to the edge of More Hall Reservoir and the cars. Eleven and a half miles of varied and lovely if sometimes testing walking.

A great day out.

Among the rocks and boulders

Thanks to Phil for arranging the walk and to George and Deet for leading. Angela back marked and Steve did the photos as usual . CP

