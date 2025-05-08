Doncaster Ramblers Pres – Chalkland Way Walk Tuesday 6th May 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nineteen ramblers met at the large car park at Millington Wood (SE 83767 53037) on a slightly chilly morning. During the briefing Alasdair shared some information about the local area. The Yorkshire Wolds is Britains most northerly chalk outcrop.

Todays walk follows part of the Chalkland Way and the Minster way, both devised by Ray Wallis of East Yorkshire Ramblers https://www.eastyorkshireramblers.org.uk/

Another walk in the area follows some of the paths of the Wold Rangers. This group of nomadic farm workers roamed the Yorkshire Wolds from 18th to 20th century seeking shelter and food in exchange for work. A circular walk and shorter walks are described on the website https://woldrangersway.org/history.php

Neil led us along the lane to Millington and then joined the Minster Way to climb Wan Dale. We turned left and walked along the ridge admiring Sylvan Dale before dropping down and climbing the ridge along Millington Dale. We watched red kites flying along the valley during our coffee break and then continued to walk along Frendal Dale. The weather had warmed and the continuing “undulations” of the landscape required reducing layers of clothing. The abundance of wildlife and flowers gave many excuses to loiter and take photographs. We continued along the Chalkland Way until we reached the lane at Greenwich farm where we turned west and soon reached a welcome picnic site with many picnic benches.

The sky is heavy with rain but none fell on us today

After lunch we continued west along a path to join the “The Bence” Roman Road walking south. We then continued through Millington Pastures back to the car park.

Overall a very enjoyable walk along good paths in the beauty of the Yorkshire Wolds amongst great company. Thanks to Neil for planning and leading the walk and Alasdair for back marking.

Alasdair

Half time comfort break

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

