Doncaster Ramblers – NOT The Bert Ward Memorial Walk Saturday 12th July 2024

Nine of us gathered in the shade around Holmesfield car park on a day that was forecast to be hot and was already warm enough. Dianne had changed the walk to be more suitable for the weather. We set off south and soon had a great view of open countryside, but we were happy to shortly be in shady lanes and woodland.

We emerged occasionally for more views as we carried on southwards before heading east to Barlow. We had lunch on the edge of the village on a quiet road (that was closed to traffic) near a closed pub. Most of us opted for shade. We headed into the village to The Tickled Trout and found shade under their parasols.

We started the afternoon by walking down to Barlow Brook (and after crossing it) emerged in the middle of the fishing lakes of Barlow Country Club. The afternoon followed the shady pattern of the morning as we climbed back up to Holmesfield. Many thanks to Dianne for working out (at short notice) a walk that was perfect for the hot day.

Looking back towards Barlow

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.