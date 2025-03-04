Doncaster Ramblers – North Cave to South Cave Saturday 1 March 2025

By Peter Rowsell
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 12:28 BST

Nine of us found each other among the crowds of birdwatchers at North Cave Wetlands on a cold morning that promised to become a perfect day for walking. The start of the walk was flat, following Drewton Dale into the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds.

We had a break in the Dale before continuing up it, joining the Yorkshire Wolds Way and turning up Comber Dale to take us to the top of Little Wold. After stopping to catch our breath and admire the view back down Comber Dale, we followed the ridge of Little Wold. On this section we were regularly passed by charity runners. We descended Little Wold and immediately ascended Great Wold. After taking in the view of South Wold, we walked down into the town for lunch (and a visit to the Bear Inn for some). The afternoon route was flatter, through Cave Castle Golf Course and Everthorpe to North Cave.

Thanks to Eric for reminding me that I'd left my map on a table outside the pub. I'm sure I would have managed to lead the group back without it, but I would have been irritated to lose the map and map case.

P.O.I.

Stream North Cave

The Yorkshire Wolds are hills in the counties of the East Riding of Yorkshire and North Yorkshire in Northern England. They are the northernmost chalk hills in the UK and within lies the northernmost chalk stream in Europe, the Gypsey Race.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after

Doncaster Ramblers supports Doncaster City Council “Get Doncaster Moving” campaign Follow them on Twitter/X: @DoncasterMoving, Facebook: @getdoncastermoving -or use #GetDoncasterWalking

Please visit our website https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/ for latest information, including future activity . Also follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe the Countryside Code and give way to other walkers.

