Doncaster Ramblers – National Stone Centre Tuesday August 26

The National Stone Centre is a Site Of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI ) located just outside Wirksworth in Derbyshire. Run by a charity it covers a 40 acre site which celebrates some geological wonders including fossils and the history of stone and its allied industries. We visited in the afternoon on the return section of our walk.

Our walk had started in Cromford. Twenty one of us ( including guests ) met and were briefed by George about what we could expect and in particular about some busy roads to cross.

We set off on the flat canal towpath but soon turned up into the wooded hillside that rises to the west and then into more open countryside as we got to the top.

The weather was fine and the paths were good so we made reasonable speed despite the steady uphill gradients.

Starting off

A coffee break along the way and then we began our descent into Wirksworth. Lunch was at The Feather Star in the centre of the village.

This quirky bar is always welcoming and worth a visit if you are in the area. Then it was onto the main event.

At The National Stone Centre our group broke up and wandered around the site to get the best of the the exhibits and the information on offer before eventually meeting up again outside the cafe and making the return to Cromford via Middleton.

A moderate walk over 10 miles of beautiful Derbyshire countryside. The rain that had been threatening all day held off except for a couple of short bursts and The Stone Centre had proved a fascinating place for all of us. A great day.

The beauty of landscapes

Thanks to George for leading, Angela for back-marking and to Steve as always for the photos. CP

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

