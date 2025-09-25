Doncaster Ramblers – Monyash & Lathkill Dale from Over Haddon

On Tuesday, September 23, 19 Doncaster Ramblers, including Josephine a new member, and two guest Ramblers from other groups, met in the car park of the pretty Derbyshire White Peak village of Over Haddon on a beautiful sunny autumn day, all be it with a bit of a chill in the air especially in the shade. The planned walk was a 10.5 mile circular route to Moneyash via the Limestone Way and returning to Over Haddon down Lathkill Dale.

After the usual introductions and safety briefing it was off downhill to the bottom of Lathkill Dale crossing what would should have been the River Lathkill but because of the warm and dry summer it was just a dry river bed. A steep climb out of the dale then a steady uphill climb in the direction of Youlgreave brought us to the Limestone Way which we followed to our coffee stop at the car park on Moor Lane. Revived and refreshed following our early morning exertions, during which layers were shed, we continued on the Limestone Way to Cales Dale and our next challenge, negotiating the steep steps in and the clamber out of the dale without anybody falling over!

All safe we walked onto our lunch stop in the pretty little village of Monyash where lunch was taken on the village green by the medieval cross before vising the Bulls Head public house for various liquid refreshments. Revived, we walked down Bagshaw Dale and crossed the road into Lathkill Dale Nature reserve. The top part of Lathkill Dale was easy walking but this soon gave way to a boulder strewn footpath as the dale narrowed, this section was negotiated with care. The dale then opened out with great views of the exposed Carboniferous Limestone and easier walking before the steep climb back to our start point in the car park at Over Haddon.

Thanks to all who came on this walk and to Neil for back marking.

A proper up hill and down dale day. Photo: Doncaster Ramblers

Stephen J Tomlinson.

Non-members welcome, on Rambler walks just turn up and you will be well looked after.

