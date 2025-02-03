Doncaster Ramblers – Mexborough to Conisbrough and Cadeby Saturday 1 Feb 2025

10 of us met outside Mexborough Railway Station on a grey morning. We set off along the canal that runs alongside the railway and the River Don.

This area that was home to many industries was our first stop. We followed The Crags around Conisbrough before entering the town centre via Wellgate (passing the well which the water supply for the area until 1903). Wellgate brought us to St. Peter's church (one of the oldest churches in England). A few steps took us to Conisbrough Castle. We crossed the river and climbed up to Cadeby where we had lunch in the churchyard of the redundant church of St. John the Evangelist. Some of us visited the Cadeby Inn before heading back down to the end of the canal. Some of the group saw two Roe Deer as we followed the canal back to Mexborough. A short diversion from the canal took us past the parish church of St. John the Baptist and the Almshouses back to the station.