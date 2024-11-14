Doncaster Ramblers maintenance volunteers report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wednesday 6th November saw the final session of this year for Doncaster Ramblers path maintenance volunteers. The tasks this session involved working at two sites in the Rossington area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the first site we removed a dangerous stile and replaced it with a gate. This involved a lot of hard digging in clay to remove parts of the old stile and a concrete post. After the site was cleared the gate was fitted and concreted into place, a short section of fencing was also erected to make the field stockproof. The work was carried out at the junction of Footpaths Rossington 3 and 4. The work was carried out by three volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second site was on Footpath Rossington11 in an area where the footpath has been rerouted. Three marker posts were fitted to show the new route. This task was difficult due to the distance from the parking area. The volunteers had to walk to the locations carrying the equipment and consumables. Four volunteers and a member of the City of Doncaster Council Rights of Way section completed this task.

In total 14-man hours was spent on the two tasks

A big thank you to all have taken part in this year’s activities and to the City of Doncaster Council who have assisted and provided materials and tools.

Stuart Twell