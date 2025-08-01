Doncaster Ramblers – Lud's Church Tuesday 29 July

It was a longer than usual drive to get to the start of this walk but it was well worth it . Fifteen of us ( including our leader's daughter and grandson ) assembled in the ( wrong ) small car park on the approach lane to Gradbach Mill . A happy accident that meant we didn't have to pay but did have to walk a bit further than planned.

After being briefed by George we set off in the direction of the mill ( where there are toilets and sometimes a cafe) and then up and across the moors under Gradbach Hill . At a junction with Hazel Barrow Lane we turned right. Onwards and upwar we went to where we would climb up onto The Roaches. The views were getting better and better all the time and looking back we could see Hen Cloud and Tittesworth Reservoir near Leek in the distance. The Roaches name comes from the French ' les roches ' which rather disappointingly just means the rocks. The trig point at the top is 505 metres above sea level. The Roaches are a fairly tough but very popular route and we met quite a few other walkers along the way. Unfortunately at the time we reached the summit the low cloud and mist had closed in just enough to somewhat spoil the magnificent views. Before dropping down off The Roaches we paused at one of the hanging rocks for one or two of our more adventurous members to get boasting photos on top. And then it was on to Lud's Church itself. It is not a church in the traditional sense but a deep narrow chasm ( 100 metres long x 18 metres deep ) in the millstone grit bedrock above Gradbach. It was formed by a landslip when the ground moved towards the River Dane in the valley below. It is known for being used as a secret meeting place for The Lollards ( a persecuted religious group led by John Wycliffe in the 15th century ) and was probably named after Walter de Ludank who was on of them. It doesn't see much sunlight and is always dark and damp. An unusual and fascinating place. We had lunch on a convenient rock formation just after exiting the chasm and then did the last section of the walk. This took us on a long uppy downy loop through woodland and then alongside the River Dane back to the cars. The walk had been about 11.5 miles and although tough at times had not turned out to be as strenuous as some of us had feared ( our leader's reputation having gone before him ). A truly worthwhile walk in a smashing area. Thankyou George ! Thanks also to Angela for the photos. CP