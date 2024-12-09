Doncaster Ramblers learn about Clumber Park history

A dry day with a little warmer weather than of late greeted 23 ramblers outside the cafe in the Courtyard.

After a brief introduction to the walk by the writer there was a short talk about the history of Clumber Park.

We then set off alongside the lake and after crossing the same headed for Hardwick village. During this stretch we saw Santa jogging with his lady but he did not appear to have brought any presents for us.

We skirted round and through Hardwick rejoining the lake near the weir. Here we stopped for a coffee/toilet break and then resumed a lakeside walk before taking a little used footpath into Hardwick wood. Care had to be taken at this stage because of protruding tree roots which were partially hidden by autumn leaves.

We crossed Lime Tree avenue for the first time and then doubled back to it via Burnt wood and Cottage Plantations. The final stage took us along Robin Hoods Way before taking us back to the start.

An enjoyable walk (I believe) and there was a nice touch when John who had only walked with us occasionally said we were the most friendly group he had walked with.

Many thanks to Angela who took some photos for us and to Rob for his calm back marking.

History note

Doncaster Ramblers: "The most friendly walking group " says John.

Clumber Park was owned by the Dukes of Newcastle for three centuries and Clumber House was one of the four Nottinghamshire dukeries.The others are Welbeck Abbey Thoresby Hall and Worksop Manor.

Clumber House was demolished in 1938 by the owners to avoid a tax bill. The National Trust purchased the Park in 1946 and it was opened to the public in the late 1950s. NB

