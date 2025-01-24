Doncaster Ramblers – Langold and Hodsock Priory Tuesday 21st January 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rather larger group than usual - 40 and three dogs, met at Langold Country Park car park for a leisurely 10.5 mile walk. This included four new to the group who were welcomed warmly. Langold Lake and surrounding park was originally landscaped to complement a stately home that was never built in the early 19th century. As the coal mining industry grew, including the local Firbeck Colliery, the park and lake were used by coal miners and families for recreation especially fishing.

After a short briefing, including information for members from a recent positive meeting with the council about our path maintenance programme, we left the car park north along the drive and walked through Dyscarr Wood. We then continued through fields along good tracks in an anticlockwise loop. We then walked through another part of Dyscarr wood to return to Langold lake where the many benches and tables (and recently refurbished toilets) welcomed us for our coffee stop.

We then walked along the lake with a number of waterfowl and flocks of birds enjoying the dry weather. We walked around the edges of the landscaped 81m high Firbeck Colliery Spoil Heap towards Buckwood farm. We crossed the road and continued south before turning left through Carlton Wood to arrive in Carlton in Lindrick. We were warmly welcomed at the Sherwood Ranger Pub where there were plenty of seats and tables outside and they did not mind muddy boots for those going to the bar and facilities. They even provided a big tin of free biscuits!

We left Carlton along good tracks towards Hodsock Priory. Although never a priory this impressive building has received many kings to stay over the years. The Cressey family originally set up the estate in 12th century. The Clifton’s lived there for 14 generations with the last building the gatehouse in the 16th century, possibly for a visit by Henry VIII. The rest of the priory has had many additions and alterations by subsequent owners.

Having admired the house we then set off along wide tracks as the sun started to appear through the clouds. Passing livestock in the fields and snowdrops in the woodland the time passed in many conversations and we were soon back at the car park after an enjoyable, and not too muddy walk for January!

Walk leaders - Alasdair and Neil

Alasdair Strachan

