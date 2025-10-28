Doncaster Ramblers – Knaresborough Circular Saturday 25th October 2025
Beryl Burton OBE was a cyclist who dominated the women's sport in the late 1950's and 1960's winning seven world titles and 90 domestic championships.
Up through woodland and over Gallows Hill before a coffee break overlooking the river. The walkers then passed by The Chapel in The Rock with its 600-year-old mini shrine before walking down to see St Roberts Cave, a rare example of a medieval hermitage.
The route continued along the river before climbing up to the remains of Knaresborough Castle for lunch (a Norman castle built in 1100) before returning along the picturesque River Nidd.
Although much of the walk was next to the river there were several short steep sections, so the ascent for the day was 1000ft.
Many thanks to Martin for leading this varied and interesting walk.
AMG
